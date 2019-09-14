|
|
Carolyn "Callie" Dee Benecchi, of Dothan, Ala., 80 years old died peacefully on Sunday September 8, 2019. Callie was born in Lewiston, Maine, daughter of Raymond and Francis (Prince) Stetson. She was educated at schools in Quincy, Massachusetts, worked at Boston's Long Island Hospital as a personal officer until her retirement. She was the wife of Donald Benecchi for 39 years and moved from West Bridgewater, Mass. to Dothan, Alabama in 2011. Callie was an avid sewer and knitter and enjoyed making decorative flags for her home and for friends. During the New England summers, she enjoyed sailing aboard the family sail boat "Blue Velvet" from Newport, R.I. to Cape Cod, Martha's Vineyard and Long Island Sound area. With her outgoing personality, sense of humor and positive outlook on life, she easily made many lifelong friends including a group of southern belles who befriended her making her feel like one of them. She is survived by her husband, and children; Robin Howard and husband David of Norton, Mass., Kimberly Graham of East Bridgewater, Mass., Melissa Genthner and husband Burke of Dothan, Ala., Richard Benecchi and wife Maria of Parma, Italy and Robert Benecchi and wife Susan of Herndon, Va. and four grandchildren, Chiara, Graham, Joshua and Sarah. She was predeceased by her brother David Stetson; survived by Lee Stetson of Midpines, Calif. and Paul Stetson of Gansevoort, N.Y. Friends and relatives are respectfully invited to her memorial service to be held on Tuesday, September 17, at Sunset Memorial Park, 1700 Barrington Rod, Midland City, AL 36350. Visitation at 3 p.m., followed by service at 4 p.m. with reception at 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Callie can be made to Pulmonary Fibrosis foundation. please visit https://app.mobliecause.com/vf/PFFTribute/CarolynBenecchi or Text PFFTribute436 to 717.
Published in The Enterprise on Sept. 14, 2019