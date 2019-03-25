|
|
Carolyn "Carol" Mae (Clark) Lohnes, 84, of South Easton, was received into Heaven on March 18, 2019 after a long illness. Her devotion to her family and firm belief in God supported her in her challenges and ultimately gave her peace. Carol was born to the late Frank and Carolyn Clark in Somerville, Mass. on November 17, 1934. before moving to Dorchester in early childhood. She was active in her church early in her teens which is where she met the love of her life George G. Lohnes. The two were married on June 18, 1953 and shared the joys and challenges of marriage for 65 years. The love affair never ended. Carol had fond memories of her time spent and friends made in Mattapan (Boston), Mass. during early marriage before moving to So. Easton, Mass. in the early 70s. She was always active in church and found great joy in service in Easton Baptist Church where the Lohnes family was one of the founding families. Her service there was just one expression of her lifelong devotion to God. She is preceded in death by her brothers Walter and Bob, sister Ruth, father Frank and mother Carolyn. In addition to her husband George, Carol was blessed with a close and caring family whom she raised with love. She is survived by her daughters Lynn and Ruth; her sons George and William; her grandchildren Jacob, Forrest, Kerran, Sarah, Jay, Jeannette, Samantha, and Kyle; her great-grandchildren Paisley, Payton, Nora, and Elias. The family would like to thank all the medical staff and employees who helped her at various hospitals but especially the staff at Lifecare Center of West Bridgewater for the excellent rehab, love and compassion shown to Carol during her many stays there. There will be a memorial celebration at Easton Baptist Church, 197 Bay Road, North Easton at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 30. The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be sent to either Samaritan's Purse (www.samaritanspurse.org) or Easton Baptist Church.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 25, 2019