Casey (Zeoli) Cambridge, age 89, passed away on May 6, 2020 at Morton Hospital, Taunton, from complications of the Corona Virus. She was the wife of the late Leon Cambridge. She was the daughter of Franchi Zeoli and Lucia (Manzo) Zeoli. Survived by daughter Deborah Cornwell of Taunton and great-granddaughter Bella Frenette. Grandmother of the late Ronald Frenette. She is survived by brother Anthony J. Zeoli and his wife Barbara. She was predeceased by brother Nicholas, Augustine, Ernest and Alfred and sisters Phyllis Iafrate, Angelina Donahue and Helen Raynard. Her godchild Joseph Iafrate Jr. and many loving nieces and nephews. Casey was a lifelong resident of Brockton. She was a beautician for many years with and with her brother Anthony, owned and operated Fordham's Beauty Shop, Natural Mage Salon, and Casey & Co. She loved to cook Italian dishes and make her own pasta. She also liked doingneedlework. Her family wishes to thank the staff at the Life Care Center in Raynham, Morton Hospital and Compassionate Care Hospice of Taunton. A graveside service will be held at Calvary Cemetery and a memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Caseys name may be made to St. Jude Hospital , PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148. For online condolences visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral Home & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on May 10, 2020