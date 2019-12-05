|
|
Catherine Ann (Cummings) Denly, 70, of Bridgewater passed away November 28, 2019, due to a brief illness. She went peacefully, with her husband, son and daughter by her side. She was born in Brockton, November 26, 1949, to the late Robert Cummings and Estrella (Cruz) Cummings. At the family's request, services will be private. Arrangements provided by Southeast Funeral and Cremation Services, North Easton. For full obituary or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.southeastfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Dec. 5, 2019