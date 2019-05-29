Home

Catherine A. Longueil Obituary
Catherine Ann Longueil, age 60, of Middleboro, lost her courageous battle with cancer on Monday, May 27, 2019. She was the loving wife of Kevin A. Longueil of Middleboro. She was born March 8, 1959, to Catherine E. (Dalton) Castanino of Bridgewater and the late Joseph J. Castanino. Catherine enjoyed shopping and going to the casinos. She was a huge Patriots fan and made a hobby of watching their games. Catherine's biggest enjoyment in life was her granddaughter Zoey, whom she loved to spend time with any chance she could. Catherine was the beloved mother of Kevin A. Longueil Jr. of Middleboro, and Kristen Longueil and her fiance Jason O'Brien of Middleboro; sister of Linda Prouty of Raynham, Nancy Presti of Brockton, Donna Burgess of Montreal Canada, and the late Mary Lou Lowder and John Castanino. Catherine also leaves behind her cherished granddaughter, Zoey O'Brien; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and other extended family members. Visiting hours will be held in the Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home, 467 Bay St., Taunton, on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Burial will be private. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.r-mfh.com.
Published in The Enterprise on May 29, 2019
