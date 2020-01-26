Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hurley Funeral Home
134 So. Main St. (Rt. 28)
Randolph, MA 02368
(781) 963-2074
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
9:45 AM
Hurley Funeral Home
134 So. Main St. (Rt. 28)
Randolph, MA 02368
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Michael's Church
Avon, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Carrel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine C. Carrel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine C. Carrel Obituary
Catherine C. (Sullivan) Carrel, of Avon, passed away peacefully January 23, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at the age 100. Beloved wife of the late Wayne Carrel for over 60 years. Loving mother of Geraldine Matty and her husband Kenny of Sandwich, Wayne Carrel of Avon, Owen Carrel and his wife Linda of Avon, and Paul Carrel and his wife Kelley of Avon. Dear grandmother of Kara (Matty) Kistler and her husband Michael of Weston, Ct., Owen, Austin, Katherine, and Lauren. Great grandmother of Addison and Lenora Kistler. Catherine was born in Charlestown, Mass, the child of the late Bridget Delia (Fitzgerald) and Thomas Sullivan. Dear sister of Thomas, Gerald, Mary, Eugene Sullivan and Theresa Regan. Funeral from the Hurley Funeral Home, 134 So. Main St. (Rte. 28), Randolph on Wednesday, January 29, at 9:45 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at St. Michael's Church in Avon at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours will be held Tuesday, January 28, from 5 - 7 p.m. Interment St. Michael's Cemetery, Avon. For online guest book and directions, visit www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -