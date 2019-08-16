|
Catherine "Kay" (McHugh) Chaves, 93, died peacefully Friday, August 2, 2019, in the company of family and friends in Denver, Colorado. Kay was born into an Irish immigrant family in East Bridgewater, Mass. After the early death of her mother, Abigail (Short), she and her sisters, Evangeline (Blackwell) and Mary (Yauch), were raised by her father, Michael. Kay remembered growing up during the Great Depression as a very happy time; she reminisced fondly of living from her father's garden and putting up vegetables in the cellar, and always remembered the support she received from teachers and family members. Above all, she expressed admiration and gratitude for her father's dedication to his three daughters, as he taught himself to cook from the Fanny Farmer cookbook and took work where he could find it. After attending Forsyth Dental Infirmary in Boston while working in sandwich and coffee shops in Brockton, she became a dental hygienist. At this time, she summered in Falmouth with the Mondeau family; these carefree seasons remained among her liveliest memories. After graduating from Forsyth, she worked in several local dental offices while caring for her father at the end of his life. After the death of her father, Kay married Arthur E. Chaves, settled in West Bridgewater, Mass., and raised a son. Kay served in several charitable organizations, including the board of the Guild of Catholic Charities. She was an avid reader and a passionate and expert bridge player. She long remained physically active, taking up long-distance bicycling in the middle of her life and attending the Brockton YMCA into her 80s. For decades, Arthur and Kay wintered in Venice, Florida, where she added many close friends. In 2014, faced with her husband's burgeoning Alzheimer's Disease, Kay moved to the Denver area to be near her son and daughter-in-law in Assisted Living facilities, where her candid advice and joy for life brightened the lives of the many who loved and cared for her. She affronted the challenge of Arthurs dementia and then her own with courage, intelligence, and grace. She maintained her sense of humor, spirit of caring, and love of coffee to the end. Kay is survived by her son, Joseph, and her daughter-in-law, Maria. Kay's funeral was held at Mother of God Church in Denver on August 12, in the company of family and caregivers. Friends and family are invited to a graveside service at Pine Hill Cemetery, West Bridgewater, Mass., on Kay's birthday, August 20, at 10 a.m.
Published in The Enterprise on Aug. 16, 2019