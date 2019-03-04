|
Mrs. Catherine (Lerro) Clifford, Age 81, of Taunton, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. She was the loving wife of Joseph W. Clifford, to whom she was married to for over 40 years. Born on December 14, 1937, to Domenic and Catherine (Sevina) Lerro. Catherine was born in Medford and was a resident of Taunton since 1984. Prior to her retirement, she worked as an attendant for the Former Paul A. Dever State School. Catherine was a communicant of St. Jude the Apostle Parish, a member of the Ladies' Guild and the treasurer for the Holy Rosary Fraternity of the Secular Franciscan Order. She enjoyed gardening, knitting, doing housework and was an avid collector. Catherine was an amazing wife and loving mother to her late dogs Cliffy and Claire, to whom she paid loving tribute to. Prior to Catherine's sudden and unexpected passing, she had been under the care of Wedgemere Healthcare and making very good progress on her recovery following an injury she had at home in late December. Besides her loving husband Joseph, Catherine is survived by her 4 sisters. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visiting hours will be held in the Riendeau Mulvey Funeral Home, 467 Bay St., Taunton, MA on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 4 - 7 p.m.. Funeral Services will begin in the funeral home at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 7 2019. A funeral Mass will follow in the St. Jude the Apostle parish at 11 a.m. Burial will take place in Cedar Knoll Cemetery, Taunton, MA. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.r-mfh.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 4, 2019