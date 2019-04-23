|
HALIFAX- Catherine E. (Chisholm) Ingemanson, of Halifax, formerly of Holbrook and Randolph, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2019.
Born in Antigonish, Nova Scotia, Canada, Catherine grew up and was educated in Randolph, graduating from Stetson High School.
She worked as a book keeper for a restaurant supply company for many years.
Catherine was a longtime member of TOPS in Halifax and Holbrook. She loved spending time in her garden and traveling.
Catherine had a talent for quilting and sewing. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Catherine was a kind, caring and loving woman who will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known her.
She was the beloved wife of Theodore A. Ingemanson; loving mother of Karen M. Fox of Conn., Theodore A. Ingemanson Jr. and his wife Judy of Stoughton, Thomas A. Ingemanson and his partner Frank of Boston, Kathy M. Seaman and her husband Doug of Rockland and Karla M. King and her husband Gerry of Texas; caring grandmother of 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; devoted sister of James Chisholm of Bridgewater, Raymond Chisholm of Taunton, William Chisholm of Randolph, Robert Chisholm of Melrose and the late John E. Chisholm Jr., Anne Hagen and Jean Turner; sister-in-law of Don Turner of Abington. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Wednesday, April 24, from 4-8 p.m. in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 N. Main St. (Rte. 28), Randolph.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 25, at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Central Cemetery, Halifax.
For directions or to leave a sympathy message, please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Enterprise from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019