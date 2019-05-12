|
Catherine E. Rizzo, age 77, of Brockton died Friday, May 10, 2019, at Good Samaritan Medical Center, after a brief illness. Catherine was the wife of the late Mario A. Rizzo for 47 years. She was the daughter of the late Brendan and Eileen (Sullivan) Minahan. She was born and raised in Dorchester and had been a resident of Brockton for over 50 years. Catherine was the secretary at St. Edwards School and later Trinity Catholic Lower Campus for many years and retired in 2011. She loved trips to the casinos and attending the Chowder and Seafood Festival in Hyannis each year. Time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren was most special to her. Catherine is survived by her children, Danielle Corenchuk of San Antonio, Texas, Mario Rizzo (BFD) and his wife Donna of Brockton, Stephen Rizzo of Dorchester and Patrick Rizzo of Mercede, Calif. She also leaves six grandchildren, Elizabeth, Ilsa, Liam, Anya, Brendan and Sebastian; her brother, Brendan "Buddy" Minahan of N. Easton; and her niece, Catie Minahan of N. Easton. All services will be private.
Published in The Enterprise on May 12, 2019