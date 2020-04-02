|
Catherine L. (Hourihan) Dube, of Lakeville, passed away at the Nemasket Healthcare Center, in Middleborough on Monday, March 30, 2020, at the age of 87. Louise was born in Boston, to the late Harriet B. (Murphy) and Timothy J. Hourihan. She was the loving sister of the late Joseph L. Hourihan and Alice L. Husson. Louise grew up in Dorchester and was a graduate of the Dorchester High School for Girls. Louise made her home in Lakeville for over 60 years. She was a faithful parishioner of Saints Martha and Mary Parish in Lakeville. Louise was a longtime employee of the late Dr. Patrick Donegan of Lakeville. She loved to travel, attend theatrical shows and dine out with her many friends. Louise was an active member of the Lakeville and Middleborough Councils On Aging. She was always concerned about the well-being of her family and friends. Louise is survived by her nephews, Joseph Hanrahan of Ga., Bruce Husson and his wife Joanne of Calif., Dennis Hourihan and his wife Jo-Anne of Marshfield, Kevin Hourihan and his wife Vinette of Plymouth; and her niece, Nancy Hourihan of Quincy. Louise is also survived by several great and great great-nieces and nephews, as well as her late nephew, Brian Husson's wife Marilyn of Fla. Louise's family would like to thank her many friends who have been so wonderful to her over these past few years of deteriorating health as well as the dedicated staff at the Nemasket Healthcare Center. A memorial Mass and celebration of Louise's life will be held at a later date due to the current health concerns. Donations in Louise's memory may be sent to the Lakeville Council On Aging, One Dear Crossing, Lakeville, MA 02347. For online condolences, please visit our web site www.ashleydrolettefuneralhome.com. Ashley Funeral Home Middleborough 508-947-3600
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 2, 2020