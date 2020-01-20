|
Catherine M. "Kool Kay" Guarino, of Brockton, beloved wife of the late Joseph L. Guarino Sr., passed away after a lengthy illness, on January 14, 2020 at the age of 97. Born in Lowell, Mass., she formerly lived in Dorchester, Mass. in St. Matthew's Parish. Catherine was the loving daughter of Patrick J. Connolly and Mary A. Connolly of Dorchester, Mass., originally from County Galway, Ireland. She was the devoted sister to John Connolly of South Boston and Rita Thomson of Taunton, formerly of Warwick, R.I. Catherine retired from AT&T, after more than 25 years of service, as an overseas telecommunications operator, an IBEW Union Officer and Pioneer Club member. Her smile was contagious. She was always spreading laughter through her "I Love Lucy" humor, quick wit and cheeky comebacks. She was a beautiful soul inside and out, who always sought to make her family happy. Her favorite times were family gatherings and sitting with a cup of tea watching and rooting for the Patriots football players. An independent woman, revolutionary for her time, she taught her daughters, granddaughters and great-granddaughters to be strong and kind-hearted women. Loving mother of Christine Cassidy and her husband Bill of West Roxbury, the late Joseph L. Guarino Jr. of Brockton, Denise Siteman of Brockton, Kevin Guarino of Brockton and Kathy Guarino-Pope and her husband Andrew of Taunton. She was a kind and devoted "Nana" to Charlene and her husband Bill Tobin of Milford, Lisa Brown of Milford, Christopher and his wife Kristin Brown of Ocoee, Fla., Matthew Cassidy of West Roxbury, the late Robert Siteman II of Brockton, Jennifer Siteman of New Bedford, Andrew Pope II of Marina Del Ray, Calif. and Catherine Pope of Taunton. She was a loving and devoted "Nana Kay", great-grandmother, to Anthony Fowler of Brockton, Cameron Fowler of New Bedford, James Fowler of New Bedford, Brianna Tobin of Milford, Cody Snow of Milford, Declan Brown of Ocoee, Fla., and Emma Cassidy of West Roxbury. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a visitation period on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Cartwright Funeral Home, 69 South Franklin St, Holbrook, MA. Church services to be held at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church, 153 South Franklin St, Holbrook, MA. Burial services immediately following church service at Calvary Cemetery, 163 North Cary St, Brockton, MA. For directions or to leave a sympathy message, please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Jan. 20, 2020