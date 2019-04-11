|
|
Catherine (Parker) Whitmore, age 77, formerly of Taunton, died Monday, April 8, 2019, at the Wingate at Silver Lake in Kingston. Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Theodore and Fannie (Dean) Parker. Catherine grew up and attended schools in Rockland. She graduated from Rockland High School, Class of 1958. Catherine worked in the offices for the D'Angelo Sandwich Shops and then in Las Vegas as a legal secretary for many years. She is survived by her loving sister, Jacqueline Warren of Middleborough; and her daughter, Sharryn Whitmore of Bridgton, Maine. Catherine was predeceased by her husband, Richard Whitmore; her sisters, June Parker, Joyce Studley and Jeannine Walsh; and her brothers, Bernard Parker, Theodore Parker and David Parker. Interment services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Catherine's memory may be made to the . For online condolences, please visit our new web site ashleydrolettefuneralhome.com. Ashley Funeral Home Middleborough 508 947-3600
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 11, 2019