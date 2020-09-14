Cathy A. (Wetterholm) Sawyer age 64 of Brockton, died unexpectedly at her home on Friday, September 11, 2020. She was the devoted wife of Wendell A. Sawyer. Cathy was born and raised in Brockton, a daughter of the late Paul and Ruth (Bassett) Wetterholm and remained a lifelong resident of the city. A 1974 graduate of Brockton High School, sales representative of Avon cosmetics and gifts and had a large circle of clients. Previously, Cathy was a waitress at several restaurants in the Brockton area. Cathy loved spending time with her family and Cathy also attended Massasoit Community College. For over 25 years Cathy had been a friends, especially at the beach and taking walks. She enjoyed decorating for Christmas and all holidays. Cathy had a heart of gold and was generous to a fault. She was a person who loved life and everyone. Cathy was the loving mother of Keri Sawyer of Grand Island, NY and the late Christopher Sawyer. She was the sister of Sue Creedon and her husband Kevin of Brockton, Jay Wetterholm of Brockton and the late Paul Wetterholm. She also leaves several nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home 138 Belmont St. (rte. 123) Brockton on Wednesday 4 - 7 p.m. The funeral service is private. In following COVID guidelines, masks must be worn and social distancing observed, maximum of 40 people in the funeral home at any one time. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
