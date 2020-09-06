Cathy A. VanDeusen, age 61 of Brockton, died April 6, 2020 at South Shore Hospital after a brief illness. Cathy was born and raised in Brockton, a daughter of the late Fred and Cynthia (Leonard) VanDeusen and was a 1976 graduate of Brockton High School. For over 34 years Cathy had worked for the U.S. Postal Service, most recently in Human Resource Administration. Cathy loved to travel and was an avid reader, she enjoyed spending time with her friends and family most of all. Loving and devoted mom to Marissa, a very special daughter. Cathy was dedicated to providing the brightest future possible as she tirelessly navigated and advocated for Marissa. Loving and supportive stepmom to Heather Biley and Shannon Chaplic, with whom she had great pride. Loyal sister, best friend, and confidant to Patricia. In addition to her daughter Marissa Pitts of Brockton, she survived by her sister Patricia M. Williams and her husband Stephen J. Williams of Raynham, her stepchildren Heather Biley of Texas and Shannon Chaplic of Pawtucket, RI. She was the former wife of James W. Pitts of Cumberland, RI and leaves several cousins, aunts and uncles. Visitation will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte 123) Brockton, Saturday September 12, from 1-2 pm followed by a funeral service at 2 pm. In following COVID guidelines, masks must be worn, and social distancing observed. Please consider making a donation in Cathy's name to the Cardinal Cushing Center, 405 Washington Street, Hanover, MA 02339. For online condolences, please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com
