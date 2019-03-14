|
|
Cecille R. (Thompson) LaPointe, of Abington, passed away peacefully at the age of 97 on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones. Born and raised in Abington, a daughter of Raymond and Alta Thompson, she was a graduate of Abington High School. Cecille was preceded in death by her husband Philip and her daughter Roberta "Bobbie", as well as two sisters and one brother. She is survived by five daughters and four sons; Alta Thompson, Jane Brooks, Debbie Lauzon, Kim Gorman, Laurie Damiano, Philip "Buddy", Glenn, Joseph and Kent Thomas; ninety-nine great and great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Visiting hours in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 45 East Water St., in Rockland, on Friday from 4-7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 9 a.m. at St. Bridget Church, 455 Plymouth St., Rte 58 in Abington. Burial will follow at Mt. Vernon Cemetery in Abington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Matthew James Milner Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Freedom National Bank, P.O. Box 275, Greenville, RI 02828. For directions and to sign Cecille's online guest book, please visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 14, 2019