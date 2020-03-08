|
Charlene M. Wilkins, 56, beloved wife of Robert E. Wilkins, Jr and loving mother of Trevor and Jake Wilkins, passed away on March 5, 2020. Charlene was born in Taunton and was the daughter of Elizabeth "Betty" (Morris) Rose and the late Charles R. Rose. Charlene was a 1981 graduate of Bridgewater - Raynham Regional High School and a graduate of Becker Junior College. She was a devoted and caring member of the Base Program at the Raynham Middle School for many years. Charlene cherished the moments that she spent with her family and absolutely adored her two boys, Trevor and Jake. Charlene was happiest when she was by the water and loved to take trips to the beach and also spend time with her dogs Scout and Cooper. Charlene was a kind and caring woman who was a devoted wife and mother and she will be deeply missed by her family and countless friends. Surviving in addition to her husband, children and mother are her brother, Charles Rose and his wife Tremeta of Brockton; sister Lisa Rose of Dartmouth; brother-in-laws Scott Wilkins and his wife Denise and Erik Wilkins and his wife Tara and a large loving extended family. She was the daughter-in-law of the late Robert and Lenore Wilkins. Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 4 - 8 p.m. in the Crapo- Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton. A prayer service will be held in the funeral home at 6 p.m. Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Citizens Scholarship Foundation "In Memory of Charlene Wilkins" PO Box 380, Bridgewater, MA 02324. To leave a family condolence, or for directions, please visit www.hathawayfunerals.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 8, 2020