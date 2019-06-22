|
Charles A. Munden Jr., 81, of Brockton, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on June 20, 2019. He had been an HVAC mechanical engineer at various properties in Boston and surrounding areas for many years. An avid New England Patriots fan, he enjoyed spending time with his family, loved listening to Irish music, and enjoyed golfing and bowling. Charles was the beloved husband of Geraldine F. (Cottier) Munden for 62 years; loving father of Debbie Munden-Reid of Abington, Richard Munden (and Barbara) of Brockton, Diane Duprez (and Robert) of Brockton, and the late Charles A. Munden III; grandfather of Sarah Duprez, Jennifer (Munden) Medairos (and John), Ryan Munden (and Amanda), Michael Duprez (and Jordan), Matthew Munden (and Gamze), Danielle Reid (and Roisin), and Chris Munden; great-grandfather of Aubrey, Lilia, Ella, Jack and Rosie. All are welcome to calling hours Sunday, June 23, from 12-3 p.m., followed by a 3 p.m. service in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton. Private burial. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Partners HealthCare at Home, Development Office, 125 Nashua St., 10th Floor, Boston, MA 02114. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on June 22, 2019