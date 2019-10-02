Home

Charles B. Anderson Obituary
Charles "Chuck" B. Anderson, age 58, of Middleborough, formerly of Easton, died unexpectedly on Monday, September 30, 2019, at Carney Hospital in Boston. Born in Stoughton, he went on to serve his country in the U.S. Army, operating heavy construction equipment and was a sharpshooter and marksman. After being honorably discharged, Chuck worked as a driver for air and gas companies. Chuck was the beloved husband of Pamela J. (Fournier) Anderson; devoted father of Mishelle Anderson of New Bedford and Ryan Anderson and his wife Jessica of Raynham; loving Papa of Amaya, Cadence, Cassidy, Tripp, Bella, Nathan and Madison; cherished son of Carol (Mixer) Roderick of Easton and the late John B. Anderson; devoted brother of Jeffrey S. Anderson and his wife Susan of Plymouth, Juli-Beth Anderson of Dighton, Brendon V. Anderson and his wife Susan of Pembroke, Michael A. Roderick and his wife Meredith of Whitman and Peter E. Roderick of Taunton. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, friends and four cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to visiting hours at the Ashley Funeral Home, 35 Oak Street, Middleborough, on Thursday, October 3, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. All are welcome to attend the graveside services with military honors at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, 1 Connery Avenue, Bourne, on Friday, October 4, 2019, at 10:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Chuck's memory may be made to any military . For directions and online condolences, please visit our web site www.ashleydrolettefuneralhome.com. Ashley Funeral Home Middleborough 508-947-3600
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 2, 2019
