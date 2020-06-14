Charles B. Cunningham, 57, of Brockton, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020. Born in Boston, on August 14, 1962, he was the son of Margaret (Hutchinson) Cunningham and the late George Cunningham. Lovingly referred to as "Chuck" by those who knew him well, he was a lifelong resident of Brockton. Chuck grew up on the east side of the city, played little league, and made many cherished childhood friends in his neighborhood. He attended Brockton schools, Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School, and graduated from Brockton High School in 1980. Chuck was an avid Boston sports fan, who enjoyed watching baseball and football. He loved nature and could often be found golfing, camping, or fishing with his brother and friends. A man with a talent for fixing things, Chuck was very skilled at helping family and friends with home improvement projects. He had a passion for music and was a gifted guitar player and songwriter. However, his greatest joy in life was spending time with his family. For many years, Chuck was employed by Boston Brace International Inc., and most recently worked as an operations manager for BCL Inc. of Brockton. He was a hard worker who was always dedicated and devoted to his job. Chuck was a man who took pleasure in the simple little things in life. His humility and generosity were a gift to all who knew him. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his only son, Matthew Cunningham of Brockton; his brother, Alfred Cunningham (and wife Kathleen) of Whitman; his sister, Wilhelmina Cunningham of Brockton; his nieces, Laura Cunningham and Emma Cunningham both of Whitman; his cousin, who was like a brother, John Moliere and family of Brockton; his former wife and lifelong friend, Lisa Cunningham of Brockton; and his honorary brother and sister, Paul Presti and Debbie Dolan-DeGirolamo. Following cremation, calling hours will be held in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 165 Belmont St. (Rte. 123), Brockton, on Monday from 4-7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated for the repose of his soul on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 439 West St., Brockton. In lieu of flowers, donations in Chuck's memory may be made to Brockton High School Choral Program. Checks may be made payable to Brockton High School, (In memo please put "Choral Program"), c/o Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 165 Belmont St., Brockton, MA 02301. For guest book, please visit www.russellpicafuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Enterprise on Jun. 14, 2020.