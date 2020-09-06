Charles B. Holmes Jr., 85, a lifelong resident of Brockton, died September 2, 2020. Charles served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. A 1952 graduate of Brockton High School, he worked as a custodian for 28 years for the Brockton Public Schools until his retirement. He was a devoted family man and enjoyed casino trips. Charles was the beloved husband of Stella R. (Fedele) Holmes for nearly 65 years; loving father of Donna Domingos and her husband Michael of Wareham, Michael Holmes of Mansfield, and David Holmes of Sarasota, FL; grandfather of 7; great-grandfather of 11; brother of Geraldine Woodland of Bourne, and the late William Holmes; and an uncle of many. Private family funeral. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com
or call 508-583-7272.