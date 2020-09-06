1/1
Charles B. Holmes Jr.
Charles B. Holmes Jr., 85, a lifelong resident of Brockton, died September 2, 2020. Charles served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. A 1952 graduate of Brockton High School, he worked as a custodian for 28 years for the Brockton Public Schools until his retirement. He was a devoted family man and enjoyed casino trips. Charles was the beloved husband of Stella R. (Fedele) Holmes for nearly 65 years; loving father of Donna Domingos and her husband Michael of Wareham, Michael Holmes of Mansfield, and David Holmes of Sarasota, FL; grandfather of 7; great-grandfather of 11; brother of Geraldine Woodland of Bourne, and the late William Holmes; and an uncle of many. Private family funeral. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.

Published in The Enterprise on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Waitt Funeral Home
850 North Main Street
Brockton, MA 02301
508-583-7272
