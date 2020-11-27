Charles Edward Danforth, of Raynham, MA, passed away on Friday, November 13th, 2020, at the age of 83. After several months of declining health, Charles died peacefully and of natural causes. In his last few days, he was able to visit and reminisce with his children, grandchildren, and family by his side. Charles was born in Brockton, MA on August 30, 1937 to father Edward C Danforth and mother Leila Jennings. Although Charles did not have much of a formal education, he was an extremely hard worker and had many different successes including owning a bicycle shop, fruit stand, and raising several animals, one of which was a cow named Hamburger. His work ethic and desire to provide for his family led to him also working at Stacey Adams Shoes, Capeway Alluminum, Christos II, and other businesses over the years. Through Charless endeavors he met the love of his life, Anni Fandrich. They enjoyed their first date back in February of 1959 and were married just 5 short months later on July 26th, 1959. Together they have three sons. Their eldest son is Charles Edward Danforth Jr., also of Raynham, MA, Carl Scott Danforth and wife Stacey Brueggeman of Brockton, MA. And lastly, Christopher Paul Danforth (deceased) and daughter-in-law Melissa Kawa. Charles was preceded in death by his parents and four of his siblings, Everette Hill, Hanley Hill, Shirley Anderson, and Claire Shourds. He is survived by his wife Anni; brother Robert Danforth and his wife Rose of FL; children; several nieces and nephews; grandchildren Ryan Danforth, Shane Danforth, Hailey Danforth all of Punta Gorda, FL, and DyAnna Brueggeman of Brockton, MA. Also known to family and friends as OPIE, Charlie, Red and Eddy, Charles loved life and loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed playing Rummy with his wife, and Parcheesi with his grandkids. He loved walking, fishing and nature itself. For those wishing to honor Charles lifelong commitment a Memorial Service will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Central Congregational Church in Middleboro, MA. To send a condolence to the family or for directions please visit www.d-mfh.com
.