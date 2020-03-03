|
|
Charles Eddie Stewart, 82, of Baldwyn, Miss., passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Season's Hospice in Milton, Mass. He was the husband of Ruby M. (Jones) Stewart, father of Charles Stewart, Lanae Anderson, Kevin Stewart, Latisha Silvera and Lawanda Stewart and stepfather of Patricia Williams, Claudette Blot, Shelte Jones, Michael Jones, Stanley Jones and Shawn Rutherford. Calling hours will be held in Mount Moriah Baptist Church, 24 Pleasant St., Brockton, Mass., on Saturday, March 7, from 8-10 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at 10 a.m. Interment in Melrose Cemetery, Brockton. Arrangements by Russell & Pica Funeral Home, Brockton. For directions, please visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 3, 2020