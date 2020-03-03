Home

POWERED BY

Services
Russell & Pica Funeral Home
165 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0254
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Stewart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles E. Stewart

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles E. Stewart Obituary
Charles Eddie Stewart, 82, of Baldwyn, Miss., passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Season's Hospice in Milton, Mass. He was the husband of Ruby M. (Jones) Stewart, father of Charles Stewart, Lanae Anderson, Kevin Stewart, Latisha Silvera and Lawanda Stewart and stepfather of Patricia Williams, Claudette Blot, Shelte Jones, Michael Jones, Stanley Jones and Shawn Rutherford. Calling hours will be held in Mount Moriah Baptist Church, 24 Pleasant St., Brockton, Mass., on Saturday, March 7, from 8-10 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at 10 a.m. Interment in Melrose Cemetery, Brockton. Arrangements by Russell & Pica Funeral Home, Brockton. For directions, please visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -