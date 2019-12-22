|
|
Charles E. "Charlie" Thrasher, age 77, of Haverhill, Mass., died peacefully Wednesday evening, December 18, 2019, with his loving family by his side. Born in East Bridgewater, Mass., he was the son of the late Leslie Thrasher and Margaret (Stultz) Thrasher. Charlie was born #11 of 19 kids. He learned at a very young age to not take anything for granted. Life was not easy for Charlie, but he made the best of it. He continued his love of riding motorcycles well into his 70's. He was very creative in making gadgets and gizmos to make tasks easier for him. He had a sharp mind and was very quick witted. Everyone who knew him appreciated his great sense of humor. He started every day with a drive to the local coffee shop, talking and joking with locals, waitresses, and friends. Charlie was devoted to his family. Pictures of his grandchildren covered every inch of his walls. Never wanting to swap one picture out for another, it just needed to be added to the wall. Charlie is survived by his two children, Charles E. Thrasher Jr. and his wife Shelly; Jill Williams and her husband Gary; his 3 grandchildren, who were truly the joys of his life, Charles E. Thrasher III, Nicholas C. Thrasher, and Kristin Williams, all from Kingston, N.H.; a very special person who was like a daughter to him, Kimberly Simones; his loyal side-kick Cloudy and several brothers and sisters, many nieces and nephews, and lots of friends. Funeral services will be private for the family. Arrangements are by the Kevin B. Comeau Funeral Home, 486 Main Street, Haverhill. Donations in his memory may be made to The Ed Nef Foundation, 601 N Fairfax St. Unit 507,Alexandria, VA 22314. Please visit Comeau Funeral Home on Facebook or www.comeaufuneral.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Dec. 22, 2019