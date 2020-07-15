Charles F. Dibble III, of Hanson, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020, at the age of 71. He was the beloved husband of 43 years to Linda F. (Pagnani) Dibble. Loving father of Mark and Keith Dibble of ME and Loreen Connolly of NM. Visiting hours will be in the Leighton-MacKinnon Funeral Home, 4 West Washington St. (Corner Rte. 58) Hanson, Friday July 17, 4-7 p.m., with services in the Funeral Home at 7 p.m. Charles was a Vietnam veteran U.S. Navy. For more information or to sign an online condolence please visit www.mackinnonfuneralhomes.com