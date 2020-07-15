1/
Charles F. Dibble III
Charles F. Dibble III, of Hanson, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020, at the age of 71. He was the beloved husband of 43 years to Linda F. (Pagnani) Dibble. Loving father of Mark and Keith Dibble of ME and Loreen Connolly of NM. Visiting hours will be in the Leighton-MacKinnon Funeral Home, 4 West Washington St. (Corner Rte. 58) Hanson, Friday July 17, 4-7 p.m., with services in the Funeral Home at 7 p.m. Charles was a Vietnam veteran U.S. Navy. For more information or to sign an online condolence please visit www.mackinnonfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Enterprise on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Leighton-Mackinnon Funeral Home
JUL
17
Service
07:00 PM
Leighton-Mackinnon Funeral Home
