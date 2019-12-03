Home

Kelly Funeral Home
3 Main St
Lee, MA 01238
(413) 243-0204
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Kelly Funeral Home
3 Main St
Lee, MA 01238
Charles F. Fenton Jr. Obituary
Charles "Charlie" F. Fenton Jr., died peacefully on November 28, 2019, at PineHill Assisted Living at Kimball Farms in Lenox. Charlie had been a resident at PineHill since September, 2017 and had made many friends amongst the residents and staff. Charlie was born in Brockton, January 15, 1926, the son of Charles Francis and Gertrude Agnes (Powers) Fenton. Charlie grew up in the Auburn, Maine, area and the Mattapan and Hyde Park neighborhoods of Boston. On June 28, 1952, Charlie married the love of his life, Joyce Louise (Kirby) Fenton. Charlie and Joyce were married for 55 years until Joyce's death in April 2008. Besides Joyce, Charlie was predeceased by his sister, Marilyn, who passed away in 1930, and his brother, David, who passed away in 1993. Charlie leaves behind his brother Donald of Dallas, TX. Charlie is survived by four sons, Charles F. Fenton III and his wife Vicki of Atlanta, GA, Kip Fenton of Holliston, Michael J. Fenton of Easton, and Christopher P. Fenton and his wife Veronica of Lenox; one daughter, Susan M. Fenton and her husband Michael J. Barry of Boston. Charlie also leaves behind nine grandchildren, Louise, Thomas, Abigail, Matthew, Sarah, Sasha, Daria, Sean and Kaylee. A memorial service will be held on December 8, at 11 a.m. at the Kelly Funeral Home in Lee followed by a reception at Christopher and Veronica's home in Lenox. Charlie will be reunited with Joyce in burial at a later date in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. Friends wishing may make donations in his memory to Soldier On or the Staff Appreciation Fund at Kimball Farms in c/o the Kelly Funeral Home, 3 Main Street, Lee, MA 01238. If you would like to leave a message of condolence or share pictures with the family, please visit our web site at www.kellyfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Enterprise on Dec. 3, 2019
