Charles F. Harkins, age 59, of Brockton, died October 9, 2020, at Tufts Medical Center, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born and raised in Brockton, he was the son of Evelyn M. (Gunberg) Harkins of Brockton and the late Donald J. Harkins. He was a graduate of Brockton High School, Massasoit Community College and attended Wentworth Institute of Technology. Charlie was a mechanic at various automotive dealerships and garages, and also worked for Americ Water Systems installing water systems in hospitals. Charlie was a compassionate and supportive brother, son and friend, who was always willing to help others. He had a willingness to learn new skills and was able to tackle any project whether it was rebuilding cars or helping others with home repairs. Charlie was an animal lover and Foodie and enjoyed walking the beach and camping with friends. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sisters, Donna Harkins, Margaret "Peggy" Harkins and Tara Harkins. No services are scheduled at this time. Please consider donations in Charlie's name to the Animal Protection Center of Southeastern Massachusetts, 1300 West Elm Street Ext., Brockton, MA 02301. For online condolences, visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com
