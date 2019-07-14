|
Charles H. McLain Sr. of Bridgewater, formerly of Hanson, died peacefully with family on July 11, 2019. Charlie worked for Stop & Shop for 39 years. He was extremely proud of his family, enjoyed cooking, baking, and was an avid Bruins and NE sports fan, Charlie also loved playing cards, cribbage and bridge or sitting down with a good book or crossword puzzle, which he typically completed in pen. He will be remembered as a gentle and thoughtful man with a quick wit, great sense of humor, and reverence for life. He will be sadly missed. Beloved husband of 63 years to Alice (Gallant) McLain of Weymouth and Bridgewater. Devoted father of Charles H. McLain, Jr. of Boston, Karen McLain of Uxbridge, Andrea McLain of Weymouth and Elizabeth McLain of North Attleboro. Cherished grandfather of Grace and Sara. Loving brother of the late Elizabeth "Betty" Nicholson and her (late) husband Jim. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday, 4 - 7 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, South Weymouth, at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Funeral service will follow in the funeral home at 7 p.m.. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Enterprise on July 14, 2019