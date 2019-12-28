Home

Charles J. Malloy Obituary
Charles J. Malloy, 93, lifelong resident of Hanover, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019. He was the beloved son of the late Charles and Mary Malloy, the devoted husband of 51 years to the late Doris (Lynch) Malloy and companion of Rose Cavallo of Bridgewater. He was the loving father of Cheryl Meegan of Bristol, RI, Karen Malloy of North Marshfield, Edward Malloy (Kathleen) of Sherborn and predeceased by his son Dennis. Proud "Papa" of Keith Dutton, Kevin Malloy (Kathryn), Kathleen Meegan (Shane), Connor Meegan, and Erin Malloy, great-grandfather to Eli and Olivia, and brother of Grace MacDonald of Easton and the late Mary Langone. Charlie worked as a mason for the Boston Bricklayers Union until retirement. As a child, he attended the Boston School for the Deaf, where he developed a deep-rooted compassion for other people. Known for his graceful ability to dance and thick head of hair, Charlie was an avid reader of American history, and enjoyed boating, scuba diving, skiing and gardening, particularly his prized rose bushes. He was proud of the family home he built where many cherished memories were shared. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him and forever in his family's hearts. Visitation will be on Friday, January 3rd from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. at the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St., (Rte 53) Hanover. A funeral mass will be at St. Mary of the Sacred Heart, 392 Hanover St. (Rte 139), Hanover on Saturday at 9 a.m. followed by burial in Hanover Center Cemetery, In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Jimmy Fund. For directions and online guestbook, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Dec. 28, 2019
