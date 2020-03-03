|
Charles "Clint" Leonard 81, of West Bridgewater, formerly of Hanson, died peacefully, with family by his side, on Saturday February 29. He was the beloved husband of 54 year to Ann (Mitchell) Leonard. Born in Brockton and raised in West Bridgewater, he was the son of the late Charles and Muriel Leonard and a graduate of West Bridgewater High, Class of 1957, furthering his education and graduating from the Stockbridge School of Agriculture. Having grown up on the family farm, Clint had worked all aspects of the farm and had continued to do so until the sale of the remaining live stock. During his childhood he was an active member of the 4-H and had been named the "Massachusetts 4-H Boy of the Year". Later moving to Hanson, where he and his wife Ann raised their six children, Clint became a familiar face along the South Shore delivering milk for Hendrickson Dairy, Producers Dairy and finally owning and operating his own route for Hood Milk. After his retirement Clint and Ann returned to the family farm in West Bridgewater and have enjoyed many years and hosted numerous family gatherings. He was a member of the Masons for over fifty years, and loved to travel, but his greatest joy came from the times spent surrounded by his large family. In addition to his devoted wife Ann, Clint is survived by his loving children, Charles "Chuck" Leonard and his wife Carole of N.J., Beth Branch and her husband Dewayne of Fla, Craig Leonard and his wife Jennifer, Keith Leonard and his wife Deana, Steven Leonard and his wife Kimberly all of Hanson and Denise Moody and her husband Kenneth of Bridgewater and his sister Joan Ovitt and her husband Brian. He is also survived by his twenty grandchildren, whom he adored, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sisters Lorraine Hackenson and Carol Smith. Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Thursday, March 5, from 4 - 7 p.m. in the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth Street (Rte. 58 @ the rotary) Whitman. Funeral services will be held Friday, March 6, at 11 a.m. in the Temple Baptist Church, 540 Manley Street, West Bridgewater. Burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery, West Bridgewater. Donations in his name may be made to the Brockton VNA, 500 Belmont Street - Suite 200, Brockton, MA 02301. For full obituary, online condolences and directions please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 3, 2020