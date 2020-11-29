Charles M. Repeta Jr, 82, of East Bridgewater and Franklin died peacefully on Nov. 26, 2020. Charlie was the loving son of the late Charles and Julia (Niedbala) Repeta and grew up in Northfield. He was a graduate of Northfield High School, Class of 1956 and UMass Amherst Class of 1961. Charlie and Janice met in 1959, married on April 15th, 1961 at Holy Name Church in Rockland and eventually settled in East Bridgewater where they would raise their four children. Charlie worked for over thirty years as an urban planner and transportation planner for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and various regional planning agencies. Active politically, he was elected to the town's Planning Board, Board of Selectman and School Committee, during which time he had the honor of handing his children their high school diplomas. He also served Congresswoman Margaret Heckler as a district office manager and staff aide. Outside of work Charlie could be found puttering in his yard or working on his "remodeled kitchen" project. He was a member of the Lions Club, Commercial Club and coached youth sports; he and Janice travelled to many of their children's (and other children's) concerts, performances and athletic events locally, nationally and internationally. Charles was the loving husband of Janice M. Repeta of Franklin; loving father of Michael J. Repeta and his wife Deborah of Norfolk, Tracy L. Lane and her husband Dave of Franklin, David A. Repeta and his wife Jennifer of East Bridgewater, and Cheryl R. Poulsen and her husband Craig of Agoura Hills, CA. Proud "Grandpa" of Julia, Daniel, Brian, Madison, and Sydney. Brother of Mary Ann Lagimoniere of Huntingtown MD and the late Richard Repeta. Also survived by loving nieces, nephews, and many friends. A public visitation will be held at the Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 35 Spring St. East Bridgewater on Thursday, December 3, from 5-7 p.m. At 7 p.m. a PRIVATE funeral home service will be held for the family. Please be respectful of covid; wear a mask and practice social distancing. A fuller celebration of Charlie's life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the East Bridgewater Music Parents Association or the Friends of Franklin Elders. For more information - go to www.ccgfuneralhome.com
