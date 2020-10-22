Charles R. Davenport 93, a longtime resident of Whitman, died Monday October 19 after a period of failing health. Born and raised in Whitman, he was the son of the late Charles E. and Adeline (Palmeiri) Davenport. Charles was a veteran the US Army, having served in the 4th Signal Battalion at Fort Bragg, NC and Fort McClellan, AL from 1946-1947. He worked many years at the former Goulding Springs plant in Whitman, and later for Wells Fargo in Easton. He was a member of the South Shore Antique Auto Club and proudly drove his prized "1941 Chevy" in countless parades. He is survived by two sisters, Florence Sexton of East Bridgewater and Peggy Lawson of Brockton and his nieces and nephews, Chet Anderson, Edward Sexton, Russell Davenport, Daniel Lawson, Ann Dennis, and Stacy Lawson. He was predeceased by his brother Donald and his sister Adeline. Family and friends are invited to attend his visiting hours on Saturday, October 24 from 10-11 AM in the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth Street (Rte. 58 @ the rotary) Whitman. All other services are private. For online condolences and directions please visit www. blanchardfc.com
