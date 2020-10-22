1/
Charles R. Davenport
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles R. Davenport 93, a longtime resident of Whitman, died Monday October 19 after a period of failing health. Born and raised in Whitman, he was the son of the late Charles E. and Adeline (Palmeiri) Davenport. Charles was a veteran the US Army, having served in the 4th Signal Battalion at Fort Bragg, NC and Fort McClellan, AL from 1946-1947. He worked many years at the former Goulding Springs plant in Whitman, and later for Wells Fargo in Easton. He was a member of the South Shore Antique Auto Club and proudly drove his prized "1941 Chevy" in countless parades. He is survived by two sisters, Florence Sexton of East Bridgewater and Peggy Lawson of Brockton and his nieces and nephews, Chet Anderson, Edward Sexton, Russell Davenport, Daniel Lawson, Ann Dennis, and Stacy Lawson. He was predeceased by his brother Donald and his sister Adeline. Family and friends are invited to attend his visiting hours on Saturday, October 24 from 10-11 AM in the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth Street (Rte. 58 @ the rotary) Whitman. All other services are private. For online condolences and directions please visit www. blanchardfc.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Blanchard Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Blanchard Funeral Chapel
666 Plymouth Street
Whitman, MA 02382
(781) 447-0170
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blanchard Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved