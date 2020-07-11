Charles R. Whynot of Port Charlotte, Florida, Arundel Maine, formerly of Randolph, MA and Northwood, NH, passed away unexpectedly on July 2, 2020, at the age of 83. Beloved husband of the Late Mary A. (Smith) Whynot. Loving father of Tamera Terlecki and her husband Michael of Hanson, Daniel Whynot and his wife Dona of Norton and Todd Whynot of Brockton and the late Pamela Whynot-Hurd. Father in law of Bruce Hurd of Raynham. Son of the late Clarence and Monira Whynot. Brother of the late Luella (Whynot) Beichlin. Also survived by 9 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren and many devoted nieces and nephews. Chuck was born in Randolph, MA and attended Stetson High School. He served in the United States Air Force. He worked for the Town of Randolphs Water Department before retiring and spending time traveling up and down the coast from New England to Florida. He was a member of the Masons, a life-time member of the Elks and most recently the Moose Lodge. He enjoyed racing cars in his early years and later restoring and showing antique trucks, and customizing golf carts. A Graveside Service will be held at Central Cemetery North Street in Randolph on September 12th, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Should friends desire memorial contributions may be made in Chucks name to the Charity of Ones Choice. Arrangements under the care of Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 N. Main St., Randolph. To leave a sympathy message for the family, please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com
.