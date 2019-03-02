|
Charles W. Fosdick Jr. of Plymouth, formerly of Hanson and Braintree, lost his battle with Alzheimer's and died peacefully on Feb. 27, 2019, at the Bedford VA Hospital. Born in Quincy, January 1, 1936, he was the son of the late Charles W. Fosdick and Ella E. (McCleary) Malone and stepson of Walter Malone. Charlie was educated in Braintree and went on to serve his country in the U.S. Navy serving aboard the USS Saratoga. After returning from the service he went to work for Shaw's Supermarkets and worked for them for 54 years, retiring from the Cedarville Shaw's, where he was well known and loved by many of his regular customers who he knew by name. "Grandpa" was a wonderful grandfather and spent most of his free time attending his grandchildren's games and events and hosting family pizza parties, serving his signature homemade pizza. He was most happy when surrounded by his family. Charlie enjoyed traveling throughout the world, having been on over 30 cruises. Charlie was often seen wearing his trademark leather hat or a ball cap from a local team and made it a point to know everyone's name. Charlie enjoyed dancing, doing yard work and talking about his children and grandchildren. His unique sense of humor will be missed by many. He was the beloved husband of 58 years to Barbara A. (Tarbox) Fosdick; loving father of Charles W. Fosdick III and his wife Lisa of Plymouth, James D. Fosdick and his wife Rose M. of Plymouth and Lori A. Fosdick of Franklin, N.H.; brother of Bob Fosdick of Florida and Sally Goodrich of Maine and the late Lorraine Birkemose, Terry Sullivan and Michelene Callahan; cherished grandfather of Jonathan, Gabrielle, Justin, Sophia, and Sadie Fosdick. Visiting hours in the Davis Funeral Life Celebration Home, 373 Court St., North Plymouth (near Cordage Park), on Monday, March 4, from 4-7 p.m. Funeral service on Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne at 12:45 p.m. Memorial donations in his name may be made to U.S. Against Alzheimer's www.usagainstalzheimers.org/networks/veterans. Online condolences may be made at www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 2, 2019