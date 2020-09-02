1/1
Charles W. Still
Charles "Charlie" W. Still, age 81, of Middleborough, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020, after a lengthy illness. He was the son of the late Charles W. Still and Margaret Wilbur Still Cox. Husband of Joanne Federico of Stoughton, beloved wife and best friend of 58 years. Devoted father of Suzanne Hughes and her husband Stephen of Brockton, Charlene Hardiman and her husband Jerry of Middleborough and Dan of Middleborough and his girlfriend Colby of Norfolk. Loving Grampa to Mike, Ryan and his girlfriend Hannah. Loving Papa to Kelsey and her boyfriend Kyle, Mackenzie, Emily and Nate. Step grandchildren, Gerard Hardiman and his wife Erin, Michelle Miller and her husband Andy. Step great-grandchildren, Sebastian, Jackson and Ernie. Brother-in-law of the late Albert Federico and his surviving wife Rosalie, brother-in-law of the late Edward Federico and his wife Sabina, brother-in-law of the late Theresa Federico and her husband Thomas Messere. Charlie graduated from Brockton High School, Class of 1957. He worked as a carpenter and was a building superintendent for Ortho Instruments in Westwood. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, his love of Beagles, going on cruises, Foxwoods, the Red Sox and the Patriots, playing cards with Peter and Joanie over 50 years, Friday night cards with Joanne, Charlene, Jerry, Kelsey and Kyle, relaxation by the pool with family and playing yard games with the grandkids. Memories are forever. Funeral and interment services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the charity of your choice. For online condolences and directions, please visit our web site www.ashleydrolettefuneralhome.com. Ashley Funeral Home Middleborough 508 947-3600

Published in The Enterprise on Sep. 2, 2020.
Ashley Funeral Home
35 Oak St
Middleboro, MA 02346
(508) 947-3600
