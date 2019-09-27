|
|
Charlotte Ramona (Estes) Jackson was born October 23, 1932, in Glen White, W.Va., to the late Tyler and Beatrice (Robinson) Estes, and died peacefully at home, at the age of 86 years, on September 21, 2019. She was married to the late Theodore Anthony Jackson for over 40 years and they had four sons, Miles, David, Keith and Bryon. She was the adored mother-in-law to Cathy, Donna, Mary and Leanna Jackson. Ramona was the proud grandmother to 7 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She was the sister of Lawrence Estes of Sarasota, Fla., and the late Warren, David and Richard Estes; and an aunt of many nieces and nephews. "Ramona" as she was affectionately called, was a registered nurse for 40 plus years at University Hospital in Boston until she retired in 1999. She was a devoted Deacon at Messiah Baptist Church for over 40 years and very active in the Brockton community. She enjoyed cooking, singing in the choir, acting in plays and participating in numerous church activities. All are welcome to calling hours Sunday, Sept. 29, from 6-8 p.m. in Messiah Baptist Church, 80 Legion Pkwy., Brockton, funeral service Monday, Sept. 30, at 10 a.m. in Messiah Baptist Church and burial at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on Sept. 27, 2019