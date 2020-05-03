|
Charlotte Vernaglia, age 86, formerly of Taunton, Mass., died peacefully surrounded by loving staff at the Edgewood Centre in Portsmouth, N.H. on April 29, 2020. One of eight children, Charlotte's family didn't have many material things while they were growing up, but they were a tight knit group and their strong bond held throughout her life. Charlotte made friends wherever she went. Although Charlotte did not finish high school, she earned her GED at age 52 and went on to nursing school. A natural care giver with a compassionate heart, she spent 11 years at the former Paul A Dever School in Taunton, Mass., working with mentally disabled and handicapped children. Later she worked for the Brockton and West Roxbury VA Hospitals, where she was honored to lovingly and respectfully care for our US Veterans. She was a very hard worker and her work ethic served her well throughout her life. She eventually retired in 2000. Charlotte will also be remembered for her wonderful sense of humor. She loved spending time with her family and time at the beach. She was an avid reader and an excellent cook; she loved gardening, bicycling, and going to yard sales. Fondly and lovingly remembered by all her grandchildren as Nana Banana, she was also known as the Popsicle Lady in her neighborhood because she would hand out popsicles to all the children and watched over them with love and laughter. She was a loving, protective, amazing mother to her six children: Louise Martin of Amherst, N.Y.; Diane Vernaglia of Holbrook, Mass.; Susan Iordanou of Hampton Beach, N.H.; Rudolph Vernaglia of Andover, MN; Jacqueline Perry of York Beach, Maine and Michael Vernaglia of Norton, Mass. She also leaves ten grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren, her siblings James Orcutt of Easton, Mass. and Patricia Peters of Abington, Mass. and many nieces and nephews. Charlotte was preceeded in death by her parents Lousie Mary and James Henry Orcutt, Sr., and her siblings Frances Orcutt, Grover "Smokey" Orcutt, Elsie Johnson, Maureen McKenna, and most recently her brother Clifford Orcutt and grandson Adam Vernaglia. May they all rest in peace. Due to current social distancing guidelines, there will be a private family service at Mayflower Hill Cemetery, Taunton, MA. A memorial Mass and celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be directed to My Brother's Keeper, Inc., P. O. Box 338, Easton, MA 02356. For online condolences visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on May 3, 2020