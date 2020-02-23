|
|
Cheryl (Berger) Collier, age 72, of Raynham passed away on February 21, 2020, surrounded by her loving family after a brief illness. She was the wife of James Collier. Cheryl was the daughter of the late Harold Berger and Catherine (Servello) Berger. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sister Judith Celidonio of Rockland; her brother Robert Berger of Brockton and several nieces and nephews whom she adored and her close friend Mary Higginbotham. She was predeceased by her brother Harold Berger. Calling hours in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 441 South Main St., (Rte. 28), West Bridgewater on Wednesday from 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. followed by a funeral service in the funeral home at 12:30 p.m. Interment will follow in Blue Hill Cemetery, Briantree. For guest book, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020