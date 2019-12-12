|
Cheryl C. Le'Toile-Rockwood, 53, of Lakeville, passed away December 9, 2019, at her home in Lakeville, after a short illness. She was the loving wife of Peter S. Rockwood of 26 years. Born July 14, 1966, in New Bedford, she was the daughter of Therese (Trahan) Le'Toile of New Bedford and the late Raymond Le'Toile. Cheryl was a longtime resident of Lakeville and had graduated form New Bedford High School. She then continued her education earning an associate's degree in Accounting from Newberry College. She had worked as the Senior Commercial Loan Analyst for Bristol County Savings Bank for many years and was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary VFW. Cheryl and her husband Peter enjoyed building their own home and enjoyed cookouts, BBQ's and having fun, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. In addition to her husband Peter and her mother Therese, she is survived by 3 sons, Zack and his wife Danielle, John and his wife Jen and Josh and his wife Jessica; 14 grandchildren; a brother, Gerald Le'Toile and his wife Judy; 2 sisters, Sue McKay and her husband Donald and Sharron Le'Toile; and many nieces, nephews and loving co-workers. Visitation will take place on Saturday, December 14, 2019, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. in the Dahlborg-MacNevin Funeral Home, 280 Bedford St., Lakeville. Cheryl's funeral service has been omitted. At the family's request, donations may be made in Cheryl's name to the Lakeville Animal Shelter, 8 Montgomery St., Lakeville, MA 02347. For directions or to send a condolence to the family, please visit www.d-mfh.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Dec. 12, 2019