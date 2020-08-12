1/
Christina A. Ambrose
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christina Ann (Lamphier) Ambrose of Hanson, age 39, passed away suddenly Friday, August 7, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Daniel T. Ambrose. Daughter of the late Carmela Scolaro. Granddaughter of Salvatore and Carmela Scolaro of Bridgewater. Sister of Margaret and her husband Peterson, Lisa and her husband Eric. Stepsister of Chris and his wife Kaityn and Jenn. Aunt of Gabrala and Carla. Stepmother of Derek Ambrose. Daughter-in-law of Helen Ambrose and the late Roderick Ambrose. Christina loved traveling and spending time with her family. She was a very compassionate person. She also loved fashion, handbags, and jewelry. Visiting hours will be held in the Leighton-MacKinnon Funeral Home, 4 West Washington St. (corner Rte. 58), Hanson, on Friday, Aug. 14, 4-7 p.m. A funeral Mass will take place Saturday, Aug. 15, at St. Joseph the Worker Church (corner of Rtes. 14 and 58), Hanson, at 11 a.m. Interment in Fern Hill Cemetery, Hanson. For directions or to write an online condolence, visit www.mackinnonfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Enterprise on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leighton-Mackinnon Funeral Home
4 W Washington St
Hanson, MA 02341
(781) 447-2344
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Leighton-Mackinnon Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved