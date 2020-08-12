Christina Ann (Lamphier) Ambrose of Hanson, age 39, passed away suddenly Friday, August 7, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Daniel T. Ambrose. Daughter of the late Carmela Scolaro. Granddaughter of Salvatore and Carmela Scolaro of Bridgewater. Sister of Margaret and her husband Peterson, Lisa and her husband Eric. Stepsister of Chris and his wife Kaityn and Jenn. Aunt of Gabrala and Carla. Stepmother of Derek Ambrose. Daughter-in-law of Helen Ambrose and the late Roderick Ambrose. Christina loved traveling and spending time with her family. She was a very compassionate person. She also loved fashion, handbags, and jewelry. Visiting hours will be held in the Leighton-MacKinnon Funeral Home, 4 West Washington St. (corner Rte. 58), Hanson, on Friday, Aug. 14, 4-7 p.m. A funeral Mass will take place Saturday, Aug. 15, at St. Joseph the Worker Church (corner of Rtes. 14 and 58), Hanson, at 11 a.m. Interment in Fern Hill Cemetery, Hanson. For directions or to write an online condolence, visit www.mackinnonfuneralhomes.com
.