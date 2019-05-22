Home

Christopher E. Hulse

Christopher Edwards Hulse, 26, recently of Natick, native of Brockton, passed away suddenly on May 17, 2019. After working for Stephens Canteen for over 15 years, over a year ago he began a career with Cognex Corp. in Natick. He enjoyed watching wrestling and spending time with his friends. Forever to be loved and missed dearly, Christopher was the son of the late Patricia Wren and he leaves his father, Mark D. Hulse and his wife Brenda Foshey of Millinocket, Maine; grandparents, Dorothy Hatfield of Maine (and the late Joseph Hulse, Edward and Mary (Woolridge) Wren); and extended family including Jeannie, Mark, Hayley and Cody Stephens of Brockton, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Following cremation, family and friends are welcome to his funeral from Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton, on Friday, May 24, at 9 a.m., and funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Michael Church, 87 North Main St., Avon. Burial at Melrose Cemetery, 88 N. Pearl St., Brockton, on Saturday, June 1, at 10:30 a.m. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on May 22, 2019
