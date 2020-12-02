1/1
Christopher E. Picanzo Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christopher's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christopher E. Picanzo Jr., age 22 of Brockton, died November 29, 2020 at his home. Born and raised in Brockton, he was the loving son of Kim M. Edwards of Stoughton and Chris E. Picanzo from Brockton, currently living in Deerfield, FL. Chris Jr., a 2016 graduate of Brockton High School, was a hard worker and poured his heart into everything he did and touched. Chris loved being with people and no matter who was around he would light up the room when he entered. He was fun loving and had the most contagious laugh and kind smile. He enjoyed cooking and spending time with family and friends and expressing himself through his expensive taste in fashion and cars. Chris and his friends, who called themselves brothers, spent time creating, making music and making timeless memories everywhere they went, including meaningful trips to Los Angeles. Chris was the older brother of Jessica Picanzo and Nathan Maki, and grandson of Edward & Paula Edwards of Stoughton and the late Arlene and James Picanzo of Brockton. He is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Chris is surely welcomed with love by his late family members who passed before him. In following COVID guidelines, masks must be worn and social distancing observed, maximum of 40 people in the funeral home at any one time. Masks must be worn and social distancing observed also in church. Visitation will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street, (Rte 123) Brockton, Thursday 4-7pm. A Funeral Mass will be held in St. Edith Stein Church Friday at 10:30am. Please consider donations in his name to NAMI-(National Alliance for Mental Health), PO Box 49104, Baltimore, MD 21297. For condolences and directions visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Enterprise on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
Send Flowers
DEC
4
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Edith Stein Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0742
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Conley Funeral & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved