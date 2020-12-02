Christopher E. Picanzo Jr., age 22 of Brockton, died November 29, 2020 at his home. Born and raised in Brockton, he was the loving son of Kim M. Edwards of Stoughton and Chris E. Picanzo from Brockton, currently living in Deerfield, FL. Chris Jr., a 2016 graduate of Brockton High School, was a hard worker and poured his heart into everything he did and touched. Chris loved being with people and no matter who was around he would light up the room when he entered. He was fun loving and had the most contagious laugh and kind smile. He enjoyed cooking and spending time with family and friends and expressing himself through his expensive taste in fashion and cars. Chris and his friends, who called themselves brothers, spent time creating, making music and making timeless memories everywhere they went, including meaningful trips to Los Angeles. Chris was the older brother of Jessica Picanzo and Nathan Maki, and grandson of Edward & Paula Edwards of Stoughton and the late Arlene and James Picanzo of Brockton. He is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Chris is surely welcomed with love by his late family members who passed before him. In following COVID guidelines, masks must be worn and social distancing observed, maximum of 40 people in the funeral home at any one time. Masks must be worn and social distancing observed also in church. Visitation will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street, (Rte 123) Brockton, Thursday 4-7pm. A Funeral Mass will be held in St. Edith Stein Church Friday at 10:30am. Please consider donations in his name to NAMI-(National Alliance for Mental Health), PO Box 49104, Baltimore, MD 21297. For condolences and directions visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com
