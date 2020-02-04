Home

Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0742
Christopher M. Gabourel Obituary
Christopher M. Eggy Gabourel age 51 of East Bridgewater passed away unexpectedly February 1, 2020. Born and raised in Brockton Chris was the son of the late Maynard Pidge and Janet (MacDougall) Gabourel. Chris is survived by his daughter Jessica Gabourel, niece Amanda Gabourel, his longtime companion Pam Swift, along with his brothers Stephen M. Gabourel and wife Haley and Mark J. Gabourel and wife Susan. Chris is also survived by his aunt Mary MacDougall, his nieces Kahla Vincent, Alyssa, and Ambria Gabourel, and his nephews, Andrew and Jared Gabourel. Chris was a member of The Local 223 Construction Laborers Union for over 20 years. Throughout his life, Chris was an avid athlete in all sports and excelled in Football, Hockey and Softball with many teams. Chris had an excellent sense of humor and would put smiles on faces wherever he went. His proudest achievement in life was the love of his daughter Jessica. Visiting Hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street, (RTE. 123) Brockton, Thursday February 6, 4pm-8pm. A Funeral Service will be held in the funeral home Friday at 10:30am. A graveside service will be held at a later date in Calvary Cemetery. Donations in his name may be made to Autism Speaks, 1060 State Rd. 2 nd Fl., Princeton, NJ 08540. For condolences and directions visit www.conleyfuneral home.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 4, 2020
