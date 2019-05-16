Home

Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0742
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 17, 2019
6:30 PM
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
View Map
Christopher M. Osborne, age 51, of Brockton died May 14, 2019, at his home under the care of hospice. He had battled cancer for the past three years and never complained or asked "Why me?". A 1985 graduate of Brockton High School, Chris had recently worked at Haemonetics in Braintree. In addition to his parents, James F. and Helen C. (Canale) Osborne of Brockton, he is survived by his brothers, James M. Osborne of Buzzards Bay and Eric M. Osborne of Brockton. He also leaves two nieces, Erin D. Wedge and Eileen A. Osborne; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte. 123), Brockton, on Friday, May 17, 2019, from 4-6:30 p.m., followed by a funeral service in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Chris' name to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley St., West Bridgewater, MA 02301, or to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148. For condolences and complete obituary, please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on May 16, 2019
