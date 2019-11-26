|
Christopher Michael Phillips, 28, of Florida, formerlly of Middleboro and East Bridgewater, died unexpectedly Nov. 12, 2019. He was the beloved son of Cheryl Reed Phillips and stepson of Johanna Donovan of Middleboro, and son of Kevin Phillips Jr. and stepson of Kimberly Phillips of Florida. He is survived by his brother, Jonathan Reed of Onset; 2 nieces and nephews; his maternal grandparents, Dorothy Reed and Daniel Reed, both from Middleboro; paternal grandparents, Kevin Phillips Sr. and Diane Phillips and Alfons Berketchuk of Florida. He was the great-grandson of the late John and Dorothy Ray of Boston. He is also survived by 2 aunts, Stacey Phillips and Brenda Berketchuk of Florida. His hobbies included video games and working on cars. Services will be private.
Published in The Enterprise on Nov. 26, 2019