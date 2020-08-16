Christopher P. Simmons, 32, of East Bridgewater, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. He is survived by his parents, Daryl Simmons and Margaret (Murphy) Simmons; his brothers, Brad Simmons and Jeffrey Simmons; he is also survived by many uncles, aunts and cousins. Calling hours in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 441 South Main St., (Rt28) West Bridgewater on Monday from 5:00PM-7:00PM (with Covid-19 restrictions). Funeral services and interment at Elmwood Cemetery will be private. For guestbook and full obituary, visit www.Russellpicafuneral home.com