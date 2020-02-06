Home

Dahlborg-MacNevin Funeral Home
280 Bedford Street
Lakeville, MA 02347
(508) 946-9655
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
8:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Dahlborg-MacNevin Funeral Home
280 Bedford Street
Lakeville, MA 02347
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Dahlborg-MacNevin Funeral Home
280 Bedford Street
Lakeville, MA 02347
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Commercial Club
1 Neilson Ave.
East Bridgewater, MA
View Map
Christopher Richard Obituary
Christopher Richard, age 62, of Pembroke, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Feb. 2, 2020. Christopher was born in New Bedford, to the late Natalie (Eleuterio) Richard and Donald Richard. Chris attended Southeastern Regional Technical School and worked for many years as a press operator in local businesses on the South Shore and Boston. He enjoyed cooking and was employed as a cook at Bongi's Turkey Roost. Chris had several hobbies with a special talent for drawing, a love of nature and Boston sports. Chris was a wonderful story teller with a laugh that filled a room and a smile that came from the heart. Chris loved cat boats and the times he spent sailing in Plymouth Bay were among his happiest. He frequented Manomet and Plymouth beaches and vacationed on Lake George in New York. Chris had a passion for music, live concerts and fishing. He spent years joyfully cheering on his sons and grandchildren on playing fields and dance recitals. He had his own broadcasted public access soccer show "From The Pitch" with his brother-in-law, when his sons played soccer. A devoted father, doting grandfather and beloved brother, Chris considered family his biggest blessing. Chris is survived by his five sons and their families, Rob Richard and wife Tracey Richard of Middleboro, Christopher Richard and wife Wendy Richard of Dighton, Nathaniel Richard and wife Jennifer Robbins Richard of Carver, Nicholas Richard of Pembroke and Noah Richard of Washington DC; and by grandchildren, Zachary, Giana, Isaiah, Natalie, Cole and new baby William. Also surviving him is Patricia Richard, his former wife of Hanson. Chris is also survived by his seven sisters and brothers, Donna Richard, Andrea Arratoon, Diana Lee, Timothy Richard, Matthew Richard, Michael Richard, David Richard; and seven nieces and nephews. Visiting hours are scheduled at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, followed by a service at 11 a.m. at Dahlborg- MacNevin Funeral Home, 280 Bedford St., Lakeville. Friends and family are invited to a celebration of life after the service from 12 to 4 p.m. at the Commercial Club, 1 Neilson Ave., East Bridgewater. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.d-mfh.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Chris's memory to the Salvation Army's Massachusetts Good Neighbor Energy Fund at magoodneighbor.org.
Published in The Enterprise from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
