Claire J. (Rondeau) Toomey, age 88, of No. Easton, formerly of Brockton, died March 25, 2020 at the Residence at Five Corners in No. Easton. She was the wife of the late Gerald V. Toomey for 64 years. Claire was born and raised in Brockton, daughter of the late Zephirin and Evelina (Cournoyer) Rondeau and resided in the city for most of her life. She was a graduate of Sacred Heart School, St. Patrick High School in 1949 and St. Elizabeth's School of Nursing in 1952. She was very proud to be a registered nurse at Brockton Hospital for many years and retired in 1970. Claire enjoyed reading, puzzles and was always interested in the current news and world events. A devout Catholic, Claire was very involved in St. Colman's Parish, was an associate member of the Holy Union Sisters and the fraternity of Brother Charles de Foucauld. Most importantly, Claire enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Claire was the mother of Paul Toomey and his wife Candace Gifford-Toomey of Tewksbury, John Toomey and his wife Patricia Leonard-Toomey of Fall River, Ann Farrell and her husband Michael of So. Easton, Ellen Toomey-Mathews and her husband Edmund Mathews of Norton, Diane Olbert and her husband Adolf of Westford, Mass. and Richard Toomey and his wife Deborah of Maryville, Missouri. She was the sister of Roland Rondeau and his wife Patricia of Bridgewater and the late Ernest Rondeau. She also leaves eleven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank all the staff at the Residence at Five Corners in Easton, Mass. for all their kindness shown during her time there. She thought of all of you as family. A special thanks to the nurses at Brockton VNA Palliative and Hospice Care for going above and beyond. We can never thank you enough. Private funeral services have been held. A Celebration of Claires life will be held at a future date to be announced. Donations may be made in Claire's memory to Brockton VNA Hospice, 500 Belmont Street, Suite 200, Brockton, Mass. 02301 For online condolences please visit www.conleyfuneralhome or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 29, 2020