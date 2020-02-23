|
|
Claire M. McGrath, 74, a former longtime resident of Brockton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, after a long illness. She was the daughter of the late Amelia (Poshkus) Pike and Gordon Pike of Brockton. She is survived by her husband John "Jack" McGrath of Conway, S.C., to whom she was married for almost 38 years. Claire was born and raised in Brockton, having grown up in the Lithuanian Village section of the city. Her Lithuanian heritage was one she was proud of. She was employed for many years at the Brockton School Department finishing her career as a payroll manager until her retirement in 2005. Her and her husband Jack relocated to South Carolina in 2006 to enjoy their time together as retirees. Claire passed the time completing numerous sewing projects that she would undertake to bring joy to others. She also enjoyed taking road trips with Jack and socializing with friends and neighbors within her retirement community. One of her greatest joys was spending time visiting and creating lasting memories with her grandchildren. Her kind, generous spirit will be treasured by all who had the fortune of making her acquaintance. She was the loving mother of Keith Robbins and his wife Jeanine of Brockton, Kimberly Tapper (deceased) and her husband Stephen of Brockton, Susan (McGrath) Coyne and her husband Bill of Hanover and the late Deborah McGrath; beloved grandmother of Jennilee and Karlie Robbins, Amy Tapper, Kasi (Ricciardi) Lee, Zachary Ricciardi, Kerianne (Bjorkman) Lynch, Justine Bjorkman and the late Nicholas Bjorkman; sister of Nancy Pye and her husband Bill of Middleboro, Louella Keay of Middleboro, Gordon "Skippy" Pike and his wife Lillian of Brockton and the late Joanne Costello and her husband Robert Costello; sister-in-law of Maryellen Woodward and her husband Warren "Woody" of Rockland. She was adored by her many nieces and nephews. A celebration of her life will take place in the spring at a date to be determined. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com for updates.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 23, 2020