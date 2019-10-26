Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
781-335-0045
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Albert the Great Church
Weymouth, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Claire Quirk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claire Quirk

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Claire Quirk Obituary
Claire Quirk, of San Diego, Calif., formerly of Weymouth, passed away October 15, 2019. Claire was born in Boston and was raised by her grandparents Bernard and Hannah Rooney. She attended Dorchester Girls High School, class of 1943. Claire worked for the Federal Reserve Bank in Boston as a secretary for many years. She was a strong and independent woman, liked walking, was very social, and enjoyed spending time with her family. Claire is survived by her sons, Michael Quirk Sr. and his wife Leisa of Middleboro, Charles Quirk Jr. and his wife Suzanne of San Diego and Richard Quirk and his wife Margaret of Wakefield, her grandchildren, Michael Quirk Jr. and his wife Stephanie of Bridgewater, Matthew Quirk of Bridgewater, Seamus Quirk and his wife Yun of San Diego, Clare Quirk of San Diego, Maureen Quirk of Portland, Oregon, Rebecca Quirk of Philadelphia and Shannon Quirk of Wakefield, and her great-grandchild Adeline Quirk. Predeceased by her parents, Herman and Mary Wagner, her husband Charles Quirk Sr., her sister Mary and her daughter Susan. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday 8:30-9:30 a.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. A funeral Mass will follow in St. Albert the Great Church, Weymouth at 10 a.m. Burial in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, Weymouth. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Claire to a . See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Claire's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
Download Now